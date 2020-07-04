Heartland Finl Shares Down 35.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HTLF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heartland Finl (NASDAQ:HTLF) on February 27th, 2020 at $46.74. In approximately 1 month, Heartland Finl has returned 35.78% as of today's recent price of $30.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Heartland Finl have traded between a low of $25.26 and a high of $51.85 and are now at $30.02, which is 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. provides financial services. The Company offers banking, mortgage, wealth management, investment, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland Financial USA operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Heartland Finl.

Log in and add Heartland Finl (HTLF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.