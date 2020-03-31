Heartland Finl Down 36.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HTLF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heartland Finl (NASDAQ:HTLF) on February 27th, 2020 at $46.74. In approximately 1 month, Heartland Finl has returned 35.99% as of today's recent price of $29.92.

In the past 52 weeks, Heartland Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.26 and a high of $51.85 and are now at $29.72, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. provides financial services. The Company offers banking, mortgage, wealth management, investment, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland Financial USA operates in the United States.

