Heartland Expres Shares Down 13.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HTLD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heartland Expres (NASDAQ:HTLD) on November 1st, 2019 at $20.94. In approximately 4 months, Heartland Expres has returned 13.51% as of today's recent price of $18.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Heartland Expres share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.29 and a high of $22.71 and are now at $18.11, 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heartland Express, Inc. is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company transports a variety of goods, including appliances, automotive parts, paper products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. Heartland operates in the United States.

