Heartland Expres Shares Up 5.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HTLD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Heartland Expres (NASDAQ:HTLD) on March 25th, 2020 at $18.01. In approximately 4 weeks, Heartland Expres has returned 5.42% as of today's recent price of $18.98.

Over the past year, Heartland Expres has traded in a range of $15.65 to $22.71 and is now at $18.98, 21% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Heartland Express, Inc. is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company transports a variety of goods, including appliances, automotive parts, paper products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. Heartland operates in the United States.

