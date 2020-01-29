Heartland Expres Has Returned 8.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HTLD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heartland Expres (NASDAQ:HTLD) on November 1st, 2019 at $20.94. In approximately 3 months, Heartland Expres has returned 8.31% as of today's recent price of $19.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Heartland Expres have traded between a low of $17.29 and a high of $22.71 and are now at $19.20, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Heartland Express, Inc. is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company transports a variety of goods, including appliances, automotive parts, paper products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. Heartland operates in the United States.

