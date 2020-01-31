Healthstream Inc Shares Down 6.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HSTM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Healthstream Inc (:HSTM) on December 31st, 2019 at $27.11. In approximately 1 month, Healthstream Inc has returned 6.06% as of today's recent price of $25.47.

Over the past year, Healthstream Inc has traded in a range of $24.23 to $30.00 and is now at $25.47, 5% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

HealthStream, Inc. offers a web-based solution to the continuing education and training needs of the healthcare community. The Company distributes numerous hours of continuing education and training content to doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and other healthcare workers through its network of distribution partners.

