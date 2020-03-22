Healthstream Inc Shares Down 23.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HSTM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Healthstream Inc (:HSTM) on December 31st, 2019 at $27.11. In approximately 3 months, Healthstream Inc has returned 23.42% as of today's recent price of $20.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Healthstream Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.03 and a high of $29.78 and are now at $21.70, 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

HealthStream, Inc. offers a web-based solution to the continuing education and training needs of the healthcare community. The Company distributes numerous hours of continuing education and training content to doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and other healthcare workers through its network of distribution partners.

