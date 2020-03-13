Healthequity Inc Has Returned 37.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HQY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) on February 27th, 2020 at $74.63. In approximately 2 weeks, Healthequity Inc has returned 37.05% as of today's recent price of $46.98.

Healthequity Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.78 and a 52-week low of $42.03 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $46.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, and earn wellness incentives.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Healthequity Inc.

Log in and add Healthequity Inc (HQY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.