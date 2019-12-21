Healthequity Inc Has Returned 25.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HQY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) on October 28th, 2019 at $58.59. In approximately 2 months, Healthequity Inc has returned 25.53% as of today's recent price of $73.54.

In the past 52 weeks, Healthequity Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.29 and a high of $85.07 and are now at $76.50, 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, and earn wellness incentives.

