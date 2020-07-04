MySmarTrend
Healthcare Rlty Shares Down 15.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR) on March 12th, 2020 at $32.64. In approximately 4 weeks, Healthcare Rlty has returned 15.59% as of today's recent price of $27.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Healthcare Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.10 and a high of $37.97 and are now at $27.21, 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that integrates owning, managing, financing, and developing properties associated with the delivery of clinical and outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Healthcare Rlty.

