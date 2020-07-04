Healthcare Rlty Shares Down 15.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR) on March 12th, 2020 at $32.64. In approximately 4 weeks, Healthcare Rlty has returned 15.59% as of today's recent price of $27.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Healthcare Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.10 and a high of $37.97 and are now at $27.21, 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that integrates owning, managing, financing, and developing properties associated with the delivery of clinical and outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States.

