H&E Equipment Se Shares Down 18.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HEES)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for H&E Equipment Se (NASDAQ:HEES) on November 19th, 2019 at $34.73. In approximately 2 months, H&E Equipment Se has returned 18.46% as of today's recent price of $28.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of H&E Equipment Se have traded between a low of $22.52 and a high of $37.85 and are now at $28.32, which is 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is an integrated equipment services company focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. The Company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of H&E Equipment Se.

Log in and add H&E Equipment Se (HEES) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.