H&E Equipment Se Has Returned 21.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HEES)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for H&E Equipment Se (NASDAQ:HEES) on November 19th, 2019 at $34.73. In approximately 3 months, H&E Equipment Se has returned 21.32% as of today's recent price of $27.32.

H&E Equipment Se share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.85 and a 52-week low of $22.52 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $27.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is an integrated equipment services company focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. The Company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

