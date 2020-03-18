Hd Supply Holdin Down 38.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HDS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hd Supply Holdin (NASDAQ:HDS) on February 27th, 2020 at $39.70. In approximately 3 weeks, Hd Supply Holdin has returned 38.19% as of today's recent price of $24.54.

Hd Supply Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.13 and a 52-week low of $22.00 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $24.54 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an industrial distributor of products specializing in maintenance, repair & operations, infrastructure & power, and specialty construction.

