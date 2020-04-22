Hcp Inc Has Returned -2.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HCP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) on October 28th, 2019 at $35.78. In approximately 6 months, Hcp Inc has returned 2.43% as of today's recent price of $36.65.

Over the past year, Hcp Inc has traded in a range of $28.86 to $37.93 and is now at $36.65, 27% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

HCP, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Trust invests in health care related real estate properties such as senior housing, life sciences, medical offices, hospitals, and skilled nursing homes throughout the United States.

