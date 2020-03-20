Hb Fuller Co Shares Down 40.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FUL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hb Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) on January 9th, 2020 at $48.79. In approximately 2 months, Hb Fuller Co has returned 40.69% as of today's recent price of $28.93.

Over the past year, Hb Fuller Co has traded in a range of $23.68 to $52.40 and is now at $28.93, 22% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

H.B. Fuller Company manufactures and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, paints, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The Company's products are sold in countries that include North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific region, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

