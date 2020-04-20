Haynes Intl Inc Down 29.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HAYN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Haynes Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) on February 24th, 2020 at $27.26. In approximately 2 months, Haynes Intl Inc has returned 29.38% as of today's recent price of $19.25.

Over the past year, Haynes Intl Inc has traded in a range of $17.61 to $39.04 and is now at $19.25, 9% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets high performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace and chemical processing industries.

