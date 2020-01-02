Hawkins Inc Shares Down 2.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HWKN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) on January 10th, 2020 at $42.75. In approximately 3 weeks, Hawkins Inc has returned 2.27% as of today's recent price of $41.78.

Over the past year, Hawkins Inchas traded in a range of $0.00 to $47.94 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Hawkins, Inc. formulates, manufactures, blends, distributes, and sells reagent grade laboratory chemicals and industrial chemicals. The Company also provides water treatment equipment and chemicals to commercial and industrial entities. Hawkins services customers located in the Midwest United States.

