Hawaiian Elec Has Returned 9.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE) on December 12th, 2019 at $45.00. In approximately 2 months, Hawaiian Elec has returned 9.11% as of today's recent price of $49.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hawaiian Elec have traded between a low of $36.23 and a high of $49.11 and are now at $49.10, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a diversified holding company that delivers a variety of services to the people of Hawaii. The Company's subsidiaries offer electric utilities, savings banks, and other businesses, primarily in the state of Hawaii.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hawaiian Elec shares.

