SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Haverty Furnitur (NYSE:HVT) on February 24th, 2020 at $16.99. In approximately 2 months, Haverty Furnitur has returned 32.47% as of today's recent price of $11.47.

Over the past year, Haverty Furnitur has traded in a range of $9.81 to $24.28 and is now at $11.47, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. sells home furnishing products. The Company offers bookcases, office chairs, file cabinets, lamps, pillows, mirrors, chests, display cabinets, and tables. Haverty Furniture markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Haverty Furnitur.

Log in and add Haverty Furnitur (HVT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.