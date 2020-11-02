Haverty Furnitur Up 9.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HVT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Haverty Furnitur (NYSE:HVT) on July 25th, 2019 at $18.53. In approximately 7 months, Haverty Furnitur has returned 9.85% as of today's recent price of $20.35.

Haverty Furnitur share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.09 and a 52-week low of $15.81 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $20.35 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. sells home furnishing products. The Company offers bookcases, office chairs, file cabinets, lamps, pillows, mirrors, chests, display cabinets, and tables. Haverty Furniture markets its products worldwide.

