Hartford Finl Sv Shares Up 8.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HIG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) on March 20th, 2020 at $33.27. In approximately 1 month, Hartford Finl Sv has returned 8.63% as of today's recent price of $36.14.

Hartford Finl Sv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.75 and a 52-week low of $19.04 and are now trading 90% above that low price at $36.14 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 3.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides a range of insurance products. The Company's products include property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. Hartford Financial Services Group operates in the United States.

