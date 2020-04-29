Harley-Davidson Up 9.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HOG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on April 9th, 2020 at $20.61. In approximately 3 weeks, Harley-Davidson has returned 9.32% as of today's recent price of $22.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Harley-Davidson have traded between a low of $14.31 and a high of $40.86 and are now at $22.53, which is 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles. The Company's products include heavyweight touring, custom, and performance motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, and general merchandise. Harley-Davidson also provides motorcycle floor planning and parts and accessories financing to its North American and European dealers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Harley-Davidson shares.

Log in and add Harley-Davidson (HOG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.