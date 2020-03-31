Hanover Insuranc Down 32.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (THG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hanover Insuranc (NYSE:THG) on February 24th, 2020 at $135.35. In approximately 1 month, Hanover Insuranc has returned 32.17% as of today's recent price of $91.81.

Over the past year, Hanover Insuranc has traded in a range of $75.11 to $144.71 and is now at $91.81, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products including personal lines, commercial lines and other property casualty through independent agents. Hanover Insurance Group serves customers in the State of Massachusetts.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hanover Insuranc.

