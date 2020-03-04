Hannon Armstrong Shares Down 53.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HASI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) on February 27th, 2020 at $36.05. In approximately 1 month, Hannon Armstrong has returned 53.81% as of today's recent price of $16.65.

Hannon Armstrong share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.91 and a 52-week low of $15.01 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $16.65 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides debt and equity financing to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to established sponsors and high credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hannon Armstrong.

Log in and add Hannon Armstrong (HASI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.