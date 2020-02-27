Hannon Armstrong Shares Up 37.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HASI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) on June 19th, 2019 at $27.28. In approximately 8 months, Hannon Armstrong has returned 37.45% as of today's recent price of $37.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Hannon Armstrong share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.05 and a high of $39.91 and are now at $37.49, 56% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides debt and equity financing to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to established sponsors and high credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

