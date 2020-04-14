Hanmi Finl Corp Has Returned 45.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HAFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hanmi Finl Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) on January 22nd, 2020 at $18.96. In approximately 3 months, Hanmi Finl Corp has returned 44.97% as of today's recent price of $10.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Hanmi Finl Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.00 and a high of $24.09 and are now at $10.43, 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Hanmi Bank. The Bank is a business bank with its primary focus on servicing multi-ethnic small businesses in Southern California. Hanmi provides commercial small business association loans, trade finance, and consumer lending services.

