Hanmi Finl Corp Down 50.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HAFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hanmi Finl Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) on January 22nd, 2020 at $18.96. In approximately 2 months, Hanmi Finl Corp has returned 50.15% as of today's recent price of $9.45.

Over the past year, Hanmi Finl Corp has traded in a range of $8.00 to $24.09 and is now at $9.45, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Hanmi Bank. The Bank is a business bank with its primary focus on servicing multi-ethnic small businesses in Southern California. Hanmi provides commercial small business association loans, trade finance, and consumer lending services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hanmi Finl Corp.

Log in and add Hanmi Finl Corp (HAFC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.