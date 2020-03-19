Hanesbrands Inc Shares Down 33.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) on January 10th, 2020 at $13.85. In approximately 2 months, Hanesbrands Inc has returned 33.69% as of today's recent price of $9.18.

In the past 52 weeks, Hanesbrands Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.89 and a high of $19.10 and are now at $9.18, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Hanesbrands, Inc. manufactures apparels and clothing products. The Company produces underwear, t-shirts, sport shirts, socks, bras, thermals, sweatshirts, sleepwear, and shoes for men, women, and children. Hanesbrands serves clients in the State of North Carolina.

