Halliburton Co Up 3.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HAL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) on March 25th, 2020 at $6.78. In approximately 3 weeks, Halliburton Co has returned 3.24% as of today's recent price of $7.00.

Over the past year, Halliburton Co has traded in a range of $4.25 to $32.30 and is now at $7.00, 65% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Halliburton Company provides energy and engineering and construction services, as well as manufactures products for the energy industry. The Company offers services and products and integrated solutions to customers in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

