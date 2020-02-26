Hain Celestial Has Returned 14.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HAIN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) on October 21st, 2019 at $22.34. In approximately 4 months, Hain Celestial has returned 14.75% as of today's recent price of $25.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hain Celestial have traded between a low of $17.15 and a high of $27.69 and are now at $25.63, which is 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is a natural and organic beverage, snack, specialty food, and personal care products company. The Company's product line include grocery store foods such as organic cookies, cooking oils, sugar free products, kosher foods, snacks, and frozen foods, as well as organic skin, hair, and body products. Hain Celestial operates in North America and Europe.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hain Celestial shares.

Log in and add Hain Celestial (HAIN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.