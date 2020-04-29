Haemonetics Corp Has Returned 35.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HAE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) on March 20th, 2020 at $86.32. In approximately 1 month, Haemonetics Corp has returned 35.17% as of today's recent price of $116.68.

Over the past year, Haemonetics Corp has traded in a range of $63.41 to $140.36 and is now at $116.68, 84% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Haemonetics Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets automated blood processing systems. The Company's products are for use in surgical blood salvage, blood component collections, and plasma collections. Haemonetics markets its products worldwide, primarily outside the United States.

