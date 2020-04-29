Habit Restaura-A Has Returned 38.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HABT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Habit Restaura-A (NASDAQ:HABT) on October 31st, 2019 at $10.10. In approximately 6 months, Habit Restaura-A has returned 38.48% as of today's recent price of $13.98.

In the past 52 weeks, Habit Restaura-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.80 and a high of $14.10 and are now at $13.98, 79% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates chain of restaurants. The Company offers grilled chicken, salads, shakes, and burgers. Habit Restaurants serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Habit Restaura-A shares.

Log in and add Habit Restaura-A (HABT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.