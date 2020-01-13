Guess? Inc Has Returned 22.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GES)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES) on August 29th, 2019 at $18.61. In approximately 5 months, Guess? Inc has returned 22.46% as of today's recent price of $22.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Guess? Inc have traded between a low of $13.34 and a high of $23.28 and are now at $22.79, which is 71% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses a collection of casual apparel, accessories, and related consumer products. The Company's apparel for men, women, and girls are marketed under branded names. Guess? provides full collections of denim and cotton clothing and has granted licenses to manufacture complementary products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Guess? Inc shares.

