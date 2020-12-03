Guaranty Bancorp Shares Down 18.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GBNK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) on November 20th, 2018 at $25.38. In approximately 16 months, Guaranty Bancorp has returned 18.24% as of today's recent price of $20.75.

Over the past year, Guaranty Bancorp has traded in a range of $20.50 to $21.50 and is now at $20.75, 1% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Guaranty Bancorp operates as bank holding company. The Banks offer a wide range of lending, depository, wealth management, and financial services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. Guaranty Bancorp serves customers in the State of Colorado.

