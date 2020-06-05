SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) on April 14th, 2020 at $24.53. In approximately 3 weeks, Getty Realty has returned 4.32% as of today's recent price of $25.59.

Over the past year, Getty Realty has traded in a range of $16.36 to $33.75 and is now at $25.59, 56% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing, and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty owns properties across the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Getty Realty.

Log in and add Getty Realty (GTY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.