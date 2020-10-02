Gtt Communicatio Has Returned 71.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GTT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gtt Communicatio (NYSE:GTT) on November 27th, 2019 at $7.81. In approximately 3 months, Gtt Communicatio has returned 71.43% as of today's recent price of $13.38.

Over the past year, Gtt Communicatio has traded in a range of $4.67 to $43.35 and is now at $13.38, 187% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 4.55% lower and 6.89% higher over the past week, respectively.

GTT Communications, Inc. offers telecommunications services. The Company does not own the infrastructure over which services are provided. GTT Communications designs and integrates data transfer and connectivity solutions and offers access to the networks and technologies of its vendor partners.

