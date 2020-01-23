Gtt Communicatio Up 70.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GTT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gtt Communicatio (NYSE:GTT) on November 27th, 2019 at $7.81. In approximately 2 months, Gtt Communicatio has returned 70.79% as of today's recent price of $13.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Gtt Communicatio share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.67 and a high of $43.35 and are now at $13.33, 185% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

GTT Communications, Inc. offers telecommunications services. The Company does not own the infrastructure over which services are provided. GTT Communications designs and integrates data transfer and connectivity solutions and offers access to the networks and technologies of its vendor partners.

