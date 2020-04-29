Grubhub Inc Shares Up 11.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GRUB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) on April 7th, 2020 at $42.34. In approximately 3 weeks, Grubhub Inc has returned 11.25% as of today's recent price of $47.10.

In the past 52 weeks, Grubhub Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.35 and a high of $80.25 and are now at $47.10, 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

GrubHub Inc operates an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order, and re-order for convenience. GrubHub operates within the United States and the United Kingdom.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Grubhub Inc shares.

Log in and add Grubhub Inc (GRUB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.