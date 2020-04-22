Grubhub Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GRUB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) on April 7th, 2020 at $42.34. In approximately 2 weeks, Grubhub Inc has returned 3.48% as of today's recent price of $40.86.

Grubhub Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.25 and a 52-week low of $29.35 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $40.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.98% lower and 1.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

GrubHub Inc operates an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order, and re-order for convenience. GrubHub operates within the United States and the United Kingdom.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Grubhub Inc.

Log in and add Grubhub Inc (GRUB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.