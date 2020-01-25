Grubhub Inc Has Returned 38.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GRUB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) on November 22nd, 2019 at $42.21. In approximately 2 months, Grubhub Inc has returned 38.78% as of today's recent price of $58.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Grubhub Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $87.98 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 3.78% higher over the past week, respectively.

GrubHub Inc operates an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order, and re-order for convenience. GrubHub operates within the United States and the United Kingdom.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Grubhub Inc shares.

