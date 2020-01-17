Grubhub Inc Up 33.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GRUB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) on November 22nd, 2019 at $42.21. In approximately 2 months, Grubhub Inc has returned 33.21% as of today's recent price of $56.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Grubhub Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.11 and a high of $87.98 and are now at $56.22, 75% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

GrubHub Inc operates an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order, and re-order for convenience. GrubHub operates within the United States and the United Kingdom.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Grubhub Inc shares.

