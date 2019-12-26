Group 1 Automoti Has Returned 25.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GPI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI) on September 9th, 2019 at $79.34. In approximately 4 months, Group 1 Automoti has returned 25.43% as of today's recent price of $99.51.

Group 1 Automoti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.11 and a 52-week low of $48.69 and are now trading 104% above that low price at $99.51 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. owns and operates automobile dealerships. The Company sells new and used cars and light trucks, provides maintenance and repair services, and sells replacement parts, as well as arranges related financing, insurance, and extended service contracts. Group 1 Automotive operates in the States of Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Group 1 Automoti shares.

Log in and add Group 1 Automoti (GPI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.