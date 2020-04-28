Griffin Industri Shares Down 4.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GRIF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Griffin Industri (NASDAQ:GRIF) on March 16th, 2020 at $37.12. In approximately 1 month, Griffin Industri has returned 4.26% as of today's recent price of $35.54.

In the past 52 weeks, Griffin Industri share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.81 and a high of $48.88 and are now at $35.54, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. provides real estate services. The Company owns, operates, and develops industrial, warehouses, and other properties. Griffin Industrial Realty offers leasing, property management, planning, and other services. Griffin Industrial Realty serves customers in the United States.

