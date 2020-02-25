Griffin Industri Shares Up 21.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GRIF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Griffin Industri (NASDAQ:GRIF) on January 4th, 2019 at $34.33. In approximately 14 months, Griffin Industri has returned 21.93% as of today's recent price of $41.86.

Griffin Industri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.50 and a 52-week low of $31.86 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $41.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. provides real estate services. The Company owns, operates, and develops industrial, warehouses, and other properties. Griffin Industrial Realty offers leasing, property management, planning, and other services. Griffin Industrial Realty serves customers in the United States.

