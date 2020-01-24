Griffin Industri Shares Up 18.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GRIF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Griffin Industri (NASDAQ:GRIF) on January 4th, 2019 at $34.33. In approximately 13 months, Griffin Industri has returned 18.37% as of today's recent price of $40.63.

Over the past year, Griffin Industri has traded in a range of $31.33 to $41.56 and is now at $40.63, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. provides real estate services. The Company owns, operates, and develops industrial, warehouses, and other properties. Griffin Industrial Realty offers leasing, property management, planning, and other services. Griffin Industrial Realty serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Griffin Industri shares.

