Greif Inc-Cl A Has Returned 21.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GEF)

Greif Inc-Cl A (NYSE:GEF) was in an Uptrend starting August 29th, 2019 at $35.90. In approximately 5 months, Greif Inc-Cl A has returned 21.68% as of today's recent price of $43.69.

Over the past year, Greif Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $29.85 to $50.37 and is now at $43.69, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Greif, Inc. manufactures and markets industrial packaging products and services. The Company provides steel, plastic, fibre, flexible and corrugated containers, packaging accessories, and containerboard, as well as provides blending, filling, and packaging services. Greif serves customers worldwide.

