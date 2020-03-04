Greenhill & Co Shares Down 38.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GHL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) on February 21st, 2020 at $16.38. In approximately 1 month, Greenhill & Co has returned 38.26% as of today's recent price of $10.11.

Over the past year, Greenhill & Co has traded in a range of $7.28 to $24.59 and is now at $10.11, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc operates as an independent investment bank. The Company focuses on providing financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, financing, and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments. Greenhill serves customers worldwide.

