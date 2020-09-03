Greenhill & Co Down 28.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GHL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) on February 21st, 2020 at $16.38. In approximately 2 weeks, Greenhill & Co has returned 28.92% as of today's recent price of $11.64.

Greenhill & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.59 and a 52-week low of $10.63 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $11.64 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc operates as an independent investment bank. The Company focuses on providing financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, financing, and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments. Greenhill serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Greenhill & Co.

