Greenbrier Cos Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GBX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Greenbrier Cos (NYSE:GBX) on April 9th, 2020 at $19.64. In approximately 2 weeks, Greenbrier Cos has returned 18.48% as of today's recent price of $16.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Greenbrier Cos share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.89 and a high of $36.41 and are now at $16.01, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. supplies transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The Company's manufacturing segment produces railcars and marine vessels. Greenbrier also provides repair and refurbishment for intermodal and conventional railcars. In addition, the Company provides complementary leasing and services activities.

