Green Brick Part Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GRBK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Green Brick Part (NASDAQ:GRBK) on July 11th, 2019 at $9.47. In approximately 8 months, Green Brick Part has returned 21.29% as of today's recent price of $11.48.

Over the past year, Green Brick Part has traded in a range of $7.96 to $13.08 and is now at $11.48, 44% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. operates as a homebuilding and land development company. The Company develops residential homes, complexes, and communities. Green Brick Partners invests in a range of real estate investments, as well as provides land and construction financing to its controlled builders. Green Brick Partners serves customers in the States of Texas, Georgia, and Colorado.

